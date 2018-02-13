How to Install Maven on Ubuntu 16.04

In this tutorial we will show you how to install Apache Maven 3 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. Apache Maven is free and open source, software project management and comprehension tool written in Java. Based on the concept of a project object model (POM), Maven can manage an entire project’s build. With Maven you can easily store documents, generate reports and documentation from a central piece of information. Installing Maven on Ubuntu 16.04, is fairly easy task, and should not take more then 10 minutes.

Listed below are some of the main Maven 3 features:

– Simple project setup

– Plugin extension points

– Maven shell

– Consistent usage across all projects

– Model based builds

– Automatic barent versioning

– Dependency management

– Parallel builds

and many more..

1. Login via SSH

First of all login to your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS via SSH as user root

2. Update OS Packages

and update all installed packages to the latest version

apt-get update && apt-get upgrage

3. Check Maven Version

The installation of Apache Maven is a very simple process. It is available in the official Ubuntu 16.04 reposiroty. You can check the exact version by executing the following command

apt-cache show maven | grep Version Version: 3.3.9-3

4. Install Maven from the official repository

So currently installed is version 3.3.9. Note that the latest available version of Apache Maven is currently 3.5.2 and it is recommended version for all users.

To proceed with the installation, run the following command

apt-get -y install maven

This will install the latest Maven 3 version available in the repository among with all Maven dependencies, including Java.

After the installation is complete, you can verify whether Maven is successfully installed on your Ubuntu 16.04 server, use the following command

mvn --version

The result should be similar to

Apache Maven 3.3.9 Maven home: /usr/share/maven Java version: 1.8.0_151, vendor: Oracle Corporation Java home: /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-openjdk-amd64/jre Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: ANSI_X3.4-1968 OS name: "linux", version: "2.6.32-042stab127.2", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"

5. Manual Installation

As we already mentioned, 3.3.9 is not the latest version of Maven. If you want to install the latest one, you can download it from Maven’s official website. First of all, we have to install Java on the server. It is not available in the official Ubuntu 16.04 repository, so we will add the PPA repository maintained by the Webupd8 team

apt-get install software-properties-common apt-add-repository ppa:webupd8team/java apt-get update

6. Install Java

Next, install Java 8 with the following command

apt-get install oracle-java8-installer

To verify the installation, run

java -version java version "1.8.0_121" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_121-b13) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.121-b13, mixed mode)

7. Download Latest Maven Version

Download the latest stable release Maven

wget http://ftp.wayne.edu/apache/maven/maven-3/3.5.2/binaries/apache-maven-3.5.2-bin.zip

Once downloaded, unpack the zip archive

unzip apache-maven-3.5.2-bin.zip

8. Configure Maven

rename the create directory to something simpler

mv apache-maven-3.5.2 maven

Set the necessary environment variables by creating new file with the following content

nano /etc/profile.d/maven.sh export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle export M2_HOME=/opt/maven export MAVEN_HOME=/opt/maven export PATH=${M2_HOME}/bin:${PATH}

Make sure that all paths are correct.

Run the following command to load the environment variables

source /etc/profile.d/maven.sh

9. Verify Maven Installation

And finally, verify that Maven is properly installed

mvn -version

