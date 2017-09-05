VPS vs. Cloud Hosting

To learn the difference between VPS and Cloud Hosting will be helpful in your decision making when choosing a web hosting plan for your needs. Here we’ll try to simply explain what is VPS hosting and what is Cloud Hosting by pointing out the pros and cons respectively.

To start with VPS, that is one physical server that is divided into many “mini” servers in their own virtual environment. This will enable you to have your own private server that will act as a dedicated server but it will be implemented in a shared hosting setting. To be clear VPS can be both shared and dedicated hosting. Cloud hosting on the other hand can be infinite number of machines that will act like one system. This enables this type of hosting to integrate in it extra resources like space or RAM.

What is VPS?

VPS stands for Virtual Private Server. Its definition is that the VPS hosting is an environment that is included in one dedicated server that acts like a separate server. VPS is somehow the middle ground between the massive dedicated server and the small shared hosting.

Pros: In the shared hosting all the clients affect each other in all ways but in the VPS, its partitions are acting by them self and the client has the complete control over the resources. If you have VPS than if one website has problems than only that website will be down and the other websites will be not affected.

If you want to have dedicated-like server than VPS will offer you independence at a lower cost. In the VPS you can install any software that you want because you’ll get root control. Also in 99% of the cases you’ll get a dedicated IP address to your server. Your VPS will get particular volume of space in the server and your memory and bandwidth will be allocated to you for sure and all of this will boost your performance.

To conclude if you own VPS you’ll have a safe environment which is secure because of the virtualization.

Cons: If there is a problem with the VPS server which needs restarting of the machine or changing the hard drive than all the websites that are hosted on it will face downtime.

Even though the VPS has some characteristics like dedicated server, all the resources of the physical server are still managed between all of the VPS accounts. Some faulty operations that are run by some other client can also impact your server.

Also you know that you can choose your OS for your VPS please know that only one version of Operating System can be run on one physical server.

Of you buy a VPS with specific storage than please know that in order to upgrade the VPS with more storage you’ll also face downtime.

What are Cloud Servers?

This cloud servers are also known as Virtual Machines. Its definition is that Cloud Server are utilizing several server that are connected by each other in a cluster that is backed by SAN storage. This will enable the customers to have “unlimited” storage and bandwidth and also managed load balancing with no specific piece of hardware in the machines. Also the main difference between private and public cloud servers is that the private servers has multi-tenant environment and the private server has a single client environment.

Pros: There is automatic scalability in cloud servers which also servers the need to run multiple websites that can use same resources allocated in real time. This also means that when your website has high volume of traffic you’ll get more resources and when your website is not visited much your resources will be allocated to some other client.

If a failure happens your website will be done if you are using single cloud server. If you are using cloud server than there will be other servers that will keep your website alive if some failure happens.

If we speak financial than you’ll only pay for what you use and this is cost effective. In 99% of the cases there will be no set up fees or any other administrative costs.

Please note that with Cloud Hosting you’ll have much more flexibility and freedom that is replicated with some minimal costs.

This type of hosting is safe and secure because all the data are saved on separate locations simultaneously.

Also one point to mention is that many of the hosting providers that offer cloud hosting have 24/7 support that can be so vital in some scenarios.

Cons: The only disadvantage to the VPS is that Cloud Hosting is little more expensive.

To make a conclusion, the basic difference between the VPS and the Cloud Hosting is that the VPS is offering you one divided server and the Cloud Hosting is based on many single servers that are acting like one server. With VPS you’ll have smaller bills because it operates on small amount of hardware.

If you are making a decision than please see all your website requirements and then make your decision.

Both of this hosting solutions offers you some benefits. It all depend on your needs to be honest. If you want one server that will be only yours than go with the option for VPS. You’ll have less hardware and the bill will be smaller. If your needs are to have more secure and safe environment for your websites than please go for the Cloud Hosting.

It all depends on your needs and desires.

